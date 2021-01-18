9-1-1 season 4 episode 2 spoilers: Will mudslide destroy Hollywood sign?







Following tonight’s big premiere, 9-1-1 season 4 episode 2 next week is going to give you the story that has been the most hyped. Odds are, you’ve seen a few promos already suggesting that the famed Hollywood sign could be on the verge of destruction.

So why wasn’t this in the premiere? There is no good, precise answer that we can give you other than that this is the sort of stuff that the Fox series often does. They like to hype something up and then let it linger for at least an episode or so. With that in mind, a mudslide threatening the sign will be a key part in “Alone Together.” Of course, there are also a number of other notable stories, as evidenced by the full 9-1-1 season 4 episode 2 synopsis that you can see below:

In the aftermath of the dam break, massive mudslides wreak havoc throughout Los Angeles. As Athena fights to save herself and an agoraphobic woman after her house collapses, Bobby, Hen and Eddie rush to save hikers endangered by the falling of the Hollywood sign. Meanwhile, Buck and Chimney must rescue a group of pregnant women trapped in a submerged house in the all-new “Alone Together” episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Jan. 25 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-402) (TV-14 L, V)

Before this episode comes to a close, we have a feeling that there will be at least some character-related surprises. Remember that some time as passed since the end of season 3 and because of that, we’re going to be seeing some amount of change. The creative rescues and the danger can often prove interesting, but let’s not lose sight of how 9-1-1 is, at its core, a show about its characters. We don’t want to see that change in the near future.

