The Bachelor episode 3 spoilers: Does Sarah Trott crash Matt James date?







Tonight’s The Bachelor episode 3 is going to (shocker) contain more drama, and this time it all comes down to the basic premise of the show. We’ve seen this time and time again — a group of contestants show up to all date a single person and over time, jealousy forms. Some contestants realize that this experience is not easy to handle.

The latest example of this comes courtesy of Sarah Trott. We don’t think she’s a villain by any means — she’s just someone who maybe didn’t understand how hard the show would be. She had an early date with Matt James and because of that, she got attached. This probably led to her feeling overwhelmed at this past Rose Ceremony and following that, it’s leading to her questioning whether or not she can handle being on the show at all. That’s something that she is trying to figure out, and the latest Good Morning America sneak peek suggests that she’s crashing one of Matt’s dates in order to speak her mind. We thought at first that this was a cocktail party for everyone, but wouldn’t Sarah have already been there if that was the case?

We think that Sarah is acting in a self-interested manner in this preview, which we get — she wants answers, and she is doing more or less whatever she can in order to get them. Yet, some of the other women are not on board with her plan, and are understandably upset that she is turning up and causing problems for them. Even Victoria seems to be on the same page as some of the other contestants — a rarity for this season, for sure.

