The Bachelor episode 3: Is Abigail Heringer current Matt James favorite?







Who is the current favorite to get the final rose on The Bachelor this season? We’ll admit, it’s still hard to figure it out — we’re only two episodes in!

Yet, within where we are right now, it at least does feel like we’re getting a sense of who some of the potential contenders could be. We feel like we know who he’s liked right away, plus who could be a contender based on at least some screen time.

Abigail Heringer – Right now, we have to consider her a runaway favorite. Not only did she get the First Impression Rose, but we had a reminder in episode 2 of how Matt is still working to give her as much attention as possible. She’s easily a fan favorite, and we’re curious to learn if she could be a Bachelorette contender if this doesn’t work out.

Bri Springs – She had a fantastic first date, and after watching that it’s hard to imagine her not making it at least close to hometown dates. She’s likable and comes across really normal — not someone bringing the drama on a reality TV show.

Sarah Trott – She had a great one-on-one date, but how we move forward from the Rose Ceremony should prove interesting — remember her fainting spell? There are promos out there where women seem to be on the offensive towards her already.

Lauren Maddox – She didn’t get a TON of airtime on this past episode, but she did get a group-date rose. That has to mean at least something, right?

Rachael Kirkconnell – She’s gotten a good bit of screen time despite not getting a special rose or an individual date. For now, she’s worth watching out for.

Who is your favorite to get a rose on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor?

Who is your favorite to get a rose on Matt James' season of The Bachelor?

