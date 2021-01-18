The Bachelor episode 3: Is Abigail Heringer current Matt James favorite?

Abigail HeringerWho is the current favorite to get the final rose on The Bachelor this season? We’ll admit, it’s still hard to figure it out — we’re only two episodes in!

Yet, within where we are right now, it at least does feel like we’re getting a sense of who some of the potential contenders could be. We feel like we know who he’s liked right away, plus who could be a contender based on at least some screen time.

Abigail Heringer – Right now, we have to consider her a runaway favorite. Not only did she get the First Impression Rose, but we had a reminder in episode 2 of how Matt is still working to give her as much attention as possible. She’s easily a fan favorite, and we’re curious to learn if she could be a Bachelorette contender if this doesn’t work out.

Bri Springs – She had a fantastic first date, and after watching that it’s hard to imagine her not making it at least close to hometown dates. She’s likable and comes across really normal — not someone bringing the drama on a reality TV show.

Sarah Trott – She had a great one-on-one date, but how we move forward from the Rose Ceremony should prove interesting — remember her fainting spell? There are promos out there where women seem to be on the offensive towards her already.

Lauren Maddox – She didn’t get a TON of airtime on this past episode, but she did get a group-date rose. That has to mean at least something, right?

Rachael Kirkconnell – She’s gotten a good bit of screen time despite not getting a special rose or an individual date. For now, she’s worth watching out for.

