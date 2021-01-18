Is Renee Felice Smith leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? Where is Nell?







Where is Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 tonight? Should you be worried that Renee Felice Smith is leaving the show? If you come into this article with these questions, rest assured that we’ve got some answers within the piece.

The first thing that we want to iterate here is pretty simple: You really shouldn’t be concerned over Smith’s future on the show. Nell is taking a little personal time away, but this is something that is fairly par from the course with NCIS: LA at this point. This character has been gone from the series for stretches before, just like Eric and even Deeks have. We’ve barely seen Hetty at all for most of the season, though that’s for pandemic reasons with the virus still going on in the country.

When it comes to the larger picture of NCIS: Los Angeles, we’re just in an era where series regulars don’t appear in every episode anymore. Sometimes, it’s to allow the cast to do other things. At other points, they are just not required in every single story. It’s not something to worry about unless an actor actually comes out to say that they are leaving, and that hasn’t quite happened yet.

We’re sure that we will see Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward, but for the time being, there is no official return date for the next episode. We figure we’ll see the series back in February, and as we get a little closer to that point we’ll learn as to whether or not Smith is back.

For us, what we want to see more than anything else is more of Nell alongside Eric. These two characters together are entertainment gold more often than not, but they haven’t spent that much time together as of late.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What do you want to see for Nell on NCIS: Los Angeles moving forward?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Also, remember to stick around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates on the show. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







