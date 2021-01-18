Batwoman season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Ryan Wilder’s next move







Following the big premiere and debut of Javicia Leslie tonight on The CW, do you want to get a sense of what’s next on Batwoman season 2 episode 2? The title for this installment is “Prior Criminal History,” and it will serve as a further introduction to who Ryan Wilder really is.

What makes where we are right now with Batwoman so interesting is that Ryan still doesn’t know what she’s doing all that much. She’s new to being Batwoman and also faces a lot of challenges in her regular life. She’s far from the same person that Kate Kane was. Through both episode 2 and beyond, we’ll see Ryan’s two identities merge as she gets more used to her new role. That means over time some changes to her costume, among other things.

DOWNRIGHT BATTY – After her quick spin in the Batgear, Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) is back to facing the daily challenges of life as herself. Meanwhile, Alice (Rachel Skarsten) has a new, devious plan to get the attention of both Gotham and Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai). With Kate still missing and the city in an uprising, Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Mary (Nicole Kang) are desperate to find a stand in. In a pinch, Ryan dons the suit again and comes face-to-face with Alice for the first time. Back at Crows Headquarters, Sophie and Commander Kane try to uncover who may have had a vendetta against Kate. Carl Seaton directed the episode written by James Stoteraux and Chad Fiveash (#202). Original airdate 1/24/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Aside from the personal stuff with Ryan, the dynamic between Alice and Saifyah is going to be very-much fascinating to watch. We’ve seen a lot of Skarsten’s character over time, but why did she become this way? This is why Safiyah could prove to be essential.

