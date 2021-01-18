Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox, pushed back due to football?







Is The Simpsons new tonight on Fox? We certainly understand if there is an interest in more, largely because this show has been an institution for SO many years. Why wouldn’t you want more in the way of new episodes?

Unfortunately, you’re not going to get it tonight, and there also isn’t anything more airing next week, either. Instead, you’re going to be left waiting around until Sunday, February 14 at the earliest to see the show back. When you think about the reason why, it makes a whole lot of sense. This week there is an NFL game on Fox, whereas the week after is the AFC Championship Game. There is a week off from football on January 31, but then the week after that is the Super Bowl. Who would want to go up against that level of competition? That’s something that we would wonder in the event that Fox wanted to air new episodes.

Because we are waiting almost a month still to see the show back on the air, we’ll probably have to wait a while until we get some additional details. If you’ve watched The Simpsons even for a fraction of its run, though, you’ll have a good sense already of what is coming. This is not a show out to reinvent the wheel at this point. They’re just trying to entertain, and offer up a few different challenges and conflicts for their characters.

Of course, the primary goal is still to be funny — no matter what the story is, The Simpsons will try to provide some of the comedy escapism that we’ve seen from the show over the years.

