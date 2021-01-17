This Is Us season 5 episode 7 delayed; new return date hopes







If you are hoping to see This Is Us season 5 episode 7 on NBC, you may be disappointed by the following news.

Originally, the plan was for this upcoming episode, entitled “There,” to air on the network this coming Tuesday. However, that has since changed. Whether it be for production reasons or due to pre-inauguration day coverage, the network has opted to push back what is set to be a huge Justin Hartley spotlight. What happened to Kevin with that car accident? Now, you’re going to be waiting a little while in order to find out. There is no confirmed date for episode 7 anymore — if we hear something more, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

So why push things back so soon to this episode airing, as opposed to just planning ahead with this is mind? That’s the big question we’re left to wonder here more so than anything else. Our sentiment for the time being is that NBC wants to be able to air many of the remaining episodes this season as one solid batch, and this better enables them to do this — while at the same time also giving them a chance to avoid some important programming over the next week or so.

We imagine that over the next week or so, the schedule for NBC will start to become a little bit clearer. Here’s to hoping that this turns out to be true.

