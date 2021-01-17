Disenchantment part 4: Is it renewed? Season 2 episode 11 return date







Is there going to be a Disenchantment part 4 over at Netflix, and if so, when could it premiere? We’ve got a few different things to break down within this piece.

First and foremost, let’s make the following clear: There is going to be a part 4, otherwise known as the second half of season 2. For whatever reason, Netflix likes to use different terminology for many of their shows than other networks/streaming services. They ordered parts 3 and 4 together as a part of a 20-episode season. Originally, part 3 was poised to premiere in 2020, but it was eventually pushed back to January 15.

So what does this mean when it comes to part 4? We imagine that season 2 episode 11 (and beyond) will be available either at the end of this year or in early 2022. We don’t think that it benefits Netflix or Disenchantment to wait longer than that, mostly because you want viewers to remember this show is out there. That’s all the more essential for shows on Netflix, since they give you all of the episodes at once. It makes it so that shows don’t remain in the public consciousness all that long.

Luckily, a show like Disenchantment shouldn’t be susceptible to all of the production challenges of a live-action scripted series. A lot of the work can be done remotely, and it mostly comes down to whether or not you can meet some of the logistical challenges required in order to make it happen. We think at this point, Disenchantment probably has figured out exactly how to operate behind the scenes to make sure that episodes can arrive as soon as possible.

In the end, you’re going to have to wait for a while, but rest assured, more of the animated comedy is coming your way! The larger question we’re set to wonder is whether or not there is going to be a part 5.

