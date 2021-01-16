Snowpiercer season 2 premiere spoilers: The arrival of Mr. Wilford







The Snowpiercer season 2 premiere is set to arrive on TBS one week from Monday, and the stage has already been set for massive drama. Through “The Time of Two Engines,” you will see the official arrival of Sean Bean as Mr. Wilford. He is enormously powerful, incredibly shrewd, and it remains to be seen precisely what he is set to do. He will cause all sorts of chaos within Snowpiercer, and it will be up to each character to figure out what they want to do with him present.

What we love about Bean as an actor is that he can play so much ambiguity. Will characters end up trusting Wilford and getting burned? Will he keep his true intentions a secret? The first episode is almost certainly not going to give you everything, but it may at least set the stage for whatever comes next.

Below, we can offer you a first-look at the premiere courtesy of the TNT synopsis:

The Time of Two Engines – Mr. Wilford (Sean Bean) has arrived. And as this new threat rattles Snowpiercer to its core, Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) makes a move that can’t be undone.

Melanie’s big move is undoubtedly what excites us the most, largely since she could be a catalyst for great change throughout the remainder of the season. She understands the current environment on the train and some of the clientele, let alone where some of the secrets lie. Can she use that experience for good?

Above all else, what we want from Snowpiercer season 2 is a further opportunity to expand the lore and dive into who some of these characters are. This is a world that has already shown itself to have various nuances and be full of surprises; what more can be done? The premiere should do a great job of at least setting the stage.

