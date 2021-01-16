The Blacklist season 8 episode 5 spoilers: A case from the past?







After so much craziness at the start of The Blacklist season 8, it looks as though the show is getting back more to some of the basics in episode 5. Think along the lines of a case-of-the-week story, plus also a plot or two that could simmer underneath the surface for a good while.

While not confirmed at the moment by NBC, SpoilerTV reports that the title for this episode is “Fribourg Confidence” (not that this probably means a lot to anyone out there). The attached synopsis, meanwhile, gives you a slightly better sense of what could be coming:

The task force investigates an organization of bank robbers with a special expertise in stealing from other criminals. An old blacklist case resurfaces.

Bank robbers who steal from other criminals feels like the sort of thing that could be a show on its own, honestly — regardless of how important this case proves to be to the long-term narrative, it at least has the bones of something that could be rather fun.

As for the blacklist case from the past, we’d love to speculate on what it could be … but it’s pretty darn hard when you think about the MASSIVE number of bad guys we’ve seen taken down by the task force so far. What we are mostly excited about is the opportunity to revisit some familiar foes and also wax poetic about the show’s entire run. That could be essential in the event this is the final season … which there isn’t any word on for the time being.

