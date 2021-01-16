Batwoman season 2 video: Javicia Leslie sets up Ryan Wilder’s story







The premiere of Batwoman season 2 is just about here! This is going to be an exciting, fun version of the show, and we’re excited to see precisely what Javicia Leslie is going to bring to the table here as Ryan Wilder.

For a long time, we know that there was a good bit of mystery all around who Ryan was as a person, but the video below does a great job of illuminating that very thing. She is far from your average hero, as she’s not some eccentric billionaire or someone who spent years on an island. She’s an outcast, someone who is on parole and is forgotten by the system. She grew up in foster care, doesn’t have a ton of people in her life, and seemingly stumbles upon the batsuit by chance. For the first time in really her life, she finds a sense of power in the suit, and she has an opportunity with it to restore some order to the city. She’s someone who has a unique understand of the city of Gotham and its people, mostly because she has spent so much time walking among them.

One of the other things that this video does a good job at is teasing Ryan’s personality. She’s someone who does find a sense of joy in being Batwoman; she’s funny and she embraces the opportunity in a way that is fully unique. While we know that this is still a dark show at its core, there’s going to be potentially more humor than we saw with Ruby Rose. There’s an attempt right away to set this show apart as its own thing, and we’re very-much excited to check out what that looks like.

Oh, and course, we’re eager to see Ryan alongside many of your established Batwoman favorites.

What are you the most excited to see on the Batwoman season 2 premiere?

