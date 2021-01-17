Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? More on season 11 episode 5







Is Shameless new tonight on Showtime? Within this article, we come bearing an answer, and an explanation of what exactly is going on.

Before we do too much else here, let’s kick things off by sharing the bad news: There is no current plan to air an episode tonight. What gives with that? Well, Showtime is planning to air instead the latest edition of its Hall of Shame recap series, with the focus here being on Lip Gallagher. There are some valuable goodies and little stories in these episodes that do make them worth checking out, so we’d recommend doing that if you’re a big fan of the character. This is similar to past episodes that have revolved around Ian and Mickey and then Kev & V.

So why is Showtime doing this? One of the reasons is that it is a good celebration of the series’ final season; also, it allows them to take their time in getting more new episodes together. This season started production far later than usual, and that is without even considering the fact that the virus continues to slow it down. We have to be patient for the remainder of the season, and there are going to be a lot of frustrating hiatuses. This marks the second one, and signs point to another one happening on Super Bowl Weekend.

Shameless season 11 episode 5 is currently poised to air on January 31, and the title for it is “Slaughter.” Want to know a little bit more about it now? Then view the full synopsis — luckily, it does feel like this installment will be very-much worth the wait:

Ian and Mickey’s security gig comes into question; Frank and Kev try to take down the Milkoviches; V canvasses to get Black people to the polls; Debbie takes Franny to meet her favorite wrestler; Carl and Leesie’s policing approaches comes to a head.

