The Resident season 4 episode 2 promo: What is Nic telling Conrad?







The Resident season 4 episode 2 is arriving on Fox on Tuesday, and we’re moving past the stories of the premiere in a big way.

Ultimately, we know that we’re entering a new era of the show. Conrad and Nic are married now, and this ushers them into a new part of their lives. They’re still going to be working at the hospital and taking on tough cases, but they also have other challenges that they’ll have to deal with. Take, for example, a big revelation that Nic is going to reveal to him at some point before the show comes to a close.

What is it going to be? We know that the easy assumption to make is that Nic is pregnant, but even if that is the reveal, it’s hard to imagine that everything from there would be predictable. This is a show that does revel itself within the element of surprise and we could be seeing more of that beyond just this story, as well.

As for what else is coming, exploring the new relationship between Mina and AJ is going to be fascinating. These are two people who constantly strive for the best for themselves, and they are both passionate and stubborn in their own way. There’s no guarantee that this is going to run smoothly, mostly because neither one of them may be willing to compromise. If they want to make things work romantically, they’re going to have to be patient with each other. That’s probably not something that they are going to be able to figure out within a single episode, and that’s totally okay — this is one of those stories that really doesn’t need to be rushed.

