Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? The immediate season 9 future







Is The Blacklist new tonight on NBC? If you want more updates on that given subject, rest assured that we've got them within this piece!

Obviously, we wish that the news was a little bit better than it was. There is no new episode of the James Spader series tonight, and it’s also the last week we have to say that! There will be more installments coming in just seven days, and rest assured that we’re excited to dive deep into that.

Just to get you prepared, why not go ahead and share synopses for the next two episodes?

Season 8 episode 3, “16 Ounces” – 01/22/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : Fueled by his betrayal, Elizabeth Keen seeks vengeance on Reddington. TV-14

Season 8 episode 4, currently untitled – 01/29/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Friday) : As Red and the Task Force search for Liz, she sets a new plan in motion that has catastrophic consequences. TV-14

There are rumors that episode 4 carries with it the title of “Elizabeth Keen,” but for the time being, that’s what they are: Rumors. The most important thing to be aware of at the moment is the simple fact that the battle between Raymond Reddington and Elizabeth Keen is going to be getting more intense than ever before. It’s hard to really project anything otherwise at this point, especially given the death of Katarina Rostova at the end of episode 2. There may be a reason why Reddington did this, but he hasn’t indicated that to her and her desire for answers is clearly driving her up the wall.

