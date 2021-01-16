NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 video: Callen readies a surprise







NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 9 definitely has a lot on its plate when it airs on CBS this weekend. Not only is there a real need to resolve the events from this past episode, but there are more personal matters that G. Callen is attending to.

Take, for example, whether or not he is going to propose to Anna. We already heard some of what Arkady said to him previously, but luckily, that does not seem to be steering him away from the plan. While the sneak peek below may be fairly short, it does a good job of accomplishing precisely what we would like for it to. He’s calling up to where Anna is, hoping to get her location so that he can deliver her a big surprise — think in terms of the proposal.

Will she say yes? We hope so, but that’s not even our primary question entering this episode. Instead, it’s more along the lines of whether or not Callen will even get to Anna in the first place. There’s no guarantee that he’ll be able to make the trip, or there may be some other unforeseen snag in this place. Because Bar Paly is not actually listed as appearing within this episode, we come bearing some concern we’re just not going to get there in this episode. Then again, the NCIS franchise doesn’t always include surprise guest stars in advance — they certainly did not do so back when Ziva returned to NCIS proper. (Granted, there’s much less of a need for an Anna return to be a surprise — she was just on the show earlier this season.)

All we ask is this: If there is a Callen/Anna proposal, we want to see it on-screen. Is that too much to ask after all of this time?

