Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 will have midseason break







For those of you who were hoping to see Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist season 2 have a straight run of new episodes, the following may be a disappointment.

Today, it was confirmed (per TVLine) that following the February 9 installment, the Jane Levy series will go on a break before returning in the spring with more new episodes. What’s the reasoning for this? It could be, in part, to give the show more time to get together the remainder of its episodes. Or, this could be a way to allow some other shows the opportunity to shine. Airing next to This Is Us is often considered prime network-TV real estate, and it’s very well possible that NBC would like to give other shows a chance. Take, for example, new comedies Young Rock and Kenan, which are going to be premiering on February 16.

Ultimately, we wouldn’t look at the temporary hiatus for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist as any sort of warning side for its long-term future. We think that NBC loves this show, and so far the show is actually averaging better viewership both overall and in the 18-49 demographic versus season 1. This may be in part due to the better timeslot, but the show also has further potential to shine in terms of its digital and DVR viewership. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist is one of those programs that can be easily binge-watched over just a couple of weeks, and we’re fairly optimistic right now over a season 3.

In the end, though, we don’t think there’s anything to be too sad about — just remember that we still have a number of episodes to go before we even get around to the hiatus! There’s a lot of great music and fun stuff still to come.

