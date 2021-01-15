MacGyver season 5 episode 6 spoilers: A story in the quarantine era







Following tonight’s episode of MacGyver, be prepared for something totally different to arrive in the form of season 5 episode 6. This is one that will arrive on CBS next week, and it will take you back to when some of the characters were in quarantine with each other.

Why revisit this now? This is one of the questions we’re most keen to think about. It could prove important to what we see in the present later on — if nothing else, though, it could just be nice to see how some of these characters handled the pandemic. As is true with all things MacGyver, there’s probably some excitement around every turn.

For some more insight on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full MacGyver season 5 episode 6 synopsis:

“Quarantine + N95 + Landline + Telescope + Social Distance” – During COVID-19’s first stay-at-home order, as Mac, Bozer and Riley quarantine together, they try to stop a crime in progress at their neighbor’s house. Also, Russ’ romantic fling takes on a longer and more complicated turn when they quarantine together, on MACGYVER, Friday, Jan. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Will the romantic fling for Russ be something that plays out down the road? We’re certainly thinking about it, especially since most of the Russ stories prove to be so fun. Henry Ian Cusick is getting a chance to run wild with this character, which is something we certainly appreciate — it’s a very-different role in that way from anyone he has ever played before.

At this point, we’re just happy to be getting weekly MacGyver episodes. We had such a long hiatus, after all, and this episode should prove to have the perfect combination of action, ingenuity, and of course fun. These are things that we love from the CBS show.

What do you most want to see when it comes to MacGyver season 5 episode 6?

