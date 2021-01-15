Shark Tank: Slice of Sauce, Luna Magic, Love Is Project, Bubbly Blaster







Tonight on Shark Tank, be prepared to see Slice of Sauce, Luna Magic, Love Is Project, and Bubbly Blaster — plus Alex Rodriguez! The retired MLB superstar is returning as a Guest Shark tonight, but it remains to be seen if he or the Sharks will bite on any of the aforementioned products.

As we do every week with the ABC series, we have links and details about tonight’s products below … but let’s start things off by sharing the official description:

“1211” – A husband and wife from Austin, Texas, “slice up” a new way to eat your favorite flavor-packed condiment with their twist on traditional sauces. A mother-and-daughter team from San Francisco, California, asks the Sharks to help spread global love with their artisan-made designs inspired by the craftsmanship of each country. Afro-Latina sisters from Los Angeles, California, pitch the Sharks their vibrant beauty and lifestyle brand that celebrates their mutual love for their multicultural heritage, while a duo of entrepreneurs from Los Angeles, California, brings celebrating with champagne to the next level with their fun and less-mess product on “Shark Tank,” FRIDAY, JAN. 15 (8:00-9:01 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Slice of Sauce – This is a pretty-cool idea that we’re amazed no one has done in a hue way — turning traditional condiments into “slices” that can be put on sandwiches with ease. It’s a far less messy alternative, and good on the company for getting people like Frank’s Red Hot involved early. It is pricier than just buying a bottle of ketchup, though, so that could be an obstacle.

Luna Magic – What’s the goal here? Per their About Us page, this is a new “indie beauty & lifestyle brand founded by Afro-Latina & Dominican-American sisters Mabel and Shaira Frías. By combining their passions for beauty and lifestyle, they created a vibrant brand that celebrates their mutual love for their multicultural heritage, Latin culture and music—in living color.” Ultimately, that describes the company better than we ever could. The producers are bright, energetic, and celebrate heritage in a bold and clear way.

Love Is Project – The goal here is fairly simple, as the company presents beaded bracelets, accessories, and a whole lot more while also pushing a larger social cause. They are about empowering and supporting women in developing projects, helping them earn fair wages and allowing their artisans to have a much better future.

Bubbly Blaster – This is an invention we’re not sure the world was ever aware it needed — an apparatus to make spraying champagne at people less messy and more fun. It’s basically a champagne-spray gun. It’s kind of ironic that A-Rod is on this episode given that champagne parties are typically the world of thing that happens when a baseball team clinches a playoff berth.

