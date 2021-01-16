Why did George Eads leave MacGyver, role of Jack Dalton?







Why did George Eads leave MacGyver and his character of Jack Dalton? Given tonight’s episode, you may have questions.

In order to fully answer this, though, we’re going to need to go back in time to season 3. At that time, there started to be reports of a potential Eads exit for a wide array of reasons — with the biggest one being a desire for him to be based more on the West Coast. MacGyver films in the Atlanta area, and having to do a lot of cross-coastal travel the majority of the year can very much take its toll. Eads was let out of contract — typically when actors sign on to do a major network show, they ink a deal that runs for around six years. Eads was certainly familiar with long-term TV contracts in advance, having been a part of another long-term show in CSI.

At the time of George’s initial exit, things were at least open-ended enough that he could come back in the future. Based on what happens on tonight’s new episode, that could be different. The sneak peeks that are out there plus the synopsis indicate that the Jack character could be killed off. It’s worth noting that this episode was actually written and produced back in the spring, prior to the global pandemic and also the creative change behind the scenes. There are episodes from the spring sprinkled in here and there throughout season 5, as the show had a number of leftover episodes.

No matter what happens with tonight’s episode, we expect it to be powerful, and certainly a worthwhile one for people who have been watching the show from the very beginning. If this is the swan song for Jack Dalton, we hope that it’s a loving tribute to a character who was at one point integral to the series.

