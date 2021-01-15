Animal Kingdom season 5 premiere date: What can we now expect?







Earlier today, the news was made official that Animal Kingdom season 5 will be premiering this summer on TNT. With that being said, what exactly does that mean? What sort of things can you expect?

The first thing we should point out here is that you shouldn’t take the label of “summer” literally. It does not actually mean that the show will be back on the air at some point in late June through September. It could premiere a good bit earlier than that. The past few seasons of Animal Kingdom have taken heavy advantage of a late May window, right when other shows are coming off the air and Memorial Day Weekend is over. We wouldn’t be shocked if something similar happens here.

Also, remember that there’s no reason to think that episodes will not be ready at that point. Filming on season 5 is already done and technically, the show’s got a longer time to edit and piece together episodes than they’ve had with most recent seasons. We’re sure that the post-production process is somewhat different now due to the global pandemic, but the team should still find a way in order to get the job done.

No matter if the premiere date is in late May or later, we would imagine an official trailer with more footage will arrive in the spring. If you haven’t seen the synopsis yet for this new batch of episodes, you can check that out below:

“[The Cody crew is] still dealing with the fallout from the events surrounding Smurf’s death, including family members out for revenge. With their kingdom without a leader, the Codys struggle to maintain their fragile alliance, and to see which of them will come out on top. Meanwhile, they search for more information on Pamela Johnson whom Smurf made the beneficiary of her estate. And back in 1984, an increasingly volatile 29-year-old Smurf is forging her own path raising Pope and Julia and leading the charge on dangerous jobs with new and old friends.”

