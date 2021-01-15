FBI season 3 episode 4 air date, first spoilers: Maggie’s big dilemma







We’ve been waiting for a long time to get information on FBI season 3 episode 4 — luckily, we’re very-much pleased to now have it!

Today, CBS confirmed that the title for this episode is “Crazy Love,” and to go along with that, this is an installment airing on Sunday, January 24 at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. Note that this is a special night, as it is airing following the AFC Championship Game. Based on what happens in the game, the time should fluctuate — if you are watching via your DVR, be sure to set it accordingly.

So what’s going to happen in terms of the story? This is an episode full of complicated scenarios — the new case starts in an unexpected way, and by the end Maggie is going to have to make some difficult decisions in order to figure out precisely how to handle a new crisis. Check out the full FBI season 3 episode 4 synopsis below for more:

“Crazy Love” – A shooting at a quinceañera leaves two dead, but the team believes they may not have been the intended targets. Also, Maggie is trapped between a rock and a hard place as the team decides the best plan of action for using a witness to take down the suspect, on FBI, to be broadcast immediately following the AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME, Sunday, Jan. 24 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET; 9:00-10:00 PM, CT; 8:00-9:00 PM, MT; 7:00-8:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. (Time is approximate after post-game coverage). This is the first original FBI episode of 2021.

To help further satisfy your craving for more FBI, you should also note that there are going to be another new episode coming a few days later. Hopefully, that’s going to help to compensate for how long you’ve been waiting at this point to see the show back.

