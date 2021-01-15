Call Me Kat episode 4 spoilers: Sheila and Kat try therapy







Want to get a look at what’s coming on Call Me Kat episode 4? A lot of it is going to be tied to the title of this episode in “Therapy.” This episode is one that will be all about the title character, alongside Sheila, doing what they can in order to work through some of their issues together. The two are living in the same place and as you can imagine, that leads to a fair share of challenges. Prepare for a lot of character-based comedy and awkward situations here, which is precisely what Call Me Kat is starting to be known for already. It really shines in how it puts its characters in positions that we’re not quite used to seeing them on television. Therapy is something that still is wrongly stigmatized and this show can help to break that.

Want to score a few more details now on what lies ahead? Then be sure to take a look at the full Call Me Kat episode 4 synopsis below:

When Sheila comes to stay with Kat to avoid being home alone, Sheila’s lack of boundaries lead them to try therapy. Meanwhile, Phil and Randi make a road trip to buy Phil’s mother medicinal marijuana in the all-new “Therapy” episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Jan. 21 (9:00-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-106) (TV-14 D, L)

So how is the show now faring in the ratings? We know that there was a reasonable amount of success that came following the premiere, but we still had a lot of questions. Take, for example, how it would fare in its normal timeslot. Last week’s episode 2 drew a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demographic and a solid 3.3 million live viewers. If it can hold those for most of the season, we at least think there’s a chance Call Me Kat will be renewed. With that said, there are no guarantees here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call Me Kat

What do you most want to see when it comes to Call Me Kat episode 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







