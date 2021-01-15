Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 9: Nikki & a family dinner







On next week’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 9, prepare yourself for a family dinner like no other we’ve seen. Pauly D’s girlfriend Nikki Hall is hanging out with the group for the first time, and there is a fundamental question we all should be wondering: Will something happen between Angelina and Deena that ruins it altogether?

We know that Deena was very-much reluctant to be at the same table as Angelina at all following the now-infamous wedding at the end of season 3. As a matter of fact, it feels like she’s feeling a lot of pressure in order to do it. Is she really ready for it to happen? It’s one of the reasons why at the end of the preview for episode 9, it looks as though Deena may be leaving altogether.

There isn’t actually any footage in the preview that suggests an epic argument is coming around the corner between the two — yet, Pauly even tells Nikki that there are certain words (such as “speech”) that cannot be uttered during the dinner at any time. It feels a lot like everyone is just doing what they can to avoid potential landmines at every turn.

No matter what happens on this episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation coming up, we’re sure that it will be dramatic. Nikki’s probably at least familiar with everyone at this point, but there is a pretty clear difference between knowing characters and then being in the same room with them. Given what we know about this show, if there is any fallout, there’s a good chance that you won’t be seeing all of it within this episode alone. It could be taking a little more time.

