Is Station 19 new tonight? More behind the scenes season 4 chatter







Is Station 19 new tonight on ABC? After the dramatic end to the final episode of 2020, you’re probably eager to get more stories. Rest assured, we’re right there with you.

Alas, we’re all also in the same boat as we wait for a really-long time for the series to come back on the network. How long? Think along the lines of March. We still have no formal details on the midseason return, other than that we’re pretty sure it will pick up not too long after the dramatic arrests that we saw. There’s no way that the writers cannot take on that dramatic situation, and also give us a better sense of both Miller and Sullivan’s future.

Since we know that you’re going to be waiting for a while to see more Station 19, why not check out something fun in the interim? If you love the actors behind Maya and Carina in Danielle Savre and Stefania Spampinato, you’re going to love the new Instagram Live hosted by Danielle. You can watch some of it below, as the two talk about themselves, their craft, and also preparing to return to set. Remember that the return of Station 19, Grey’s Anatomy, and many other shows was delayed due to the spike in virus cases late last year/early this year.

We’re certainly excited to have more Maya/Carina stories, given that we really didn’t have too much of the latter in the first part of the year. Stefania is a series regular, so we’re confident there will be more of her coming up. We know that there are some challenges that can come with a doctor being a central character in a firefighter drama, but we’re confident the writers will figure it out.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Station 19 right now

What do you want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 4 moving forward?

Do you wish you had a new episode tonight? Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments, and then also stick around to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danielle Savre (@dsavre)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







