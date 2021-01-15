Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? A look at the long-term future







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we are going to do what we can to give you an answer to that. While we’re at it, we’ll take a larger look at what the long-term future for the show could hold — in other news, the current renewal hopes.

For now, let’s just start by getting some of the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode on the air tonight. We’re in the same situation here as last week, and we’ll continue to be here until March. For whatever reason, the folks at the network are making us wait a long time in order to see more installments. (It’s probably because they want to air all the remaining ones without interruption.)

Since we are going to be waiting for a good while to see more of A Million Little Things, what better time than the present to take a larger look at the show’s renewal odds? That is, at least for the time being worth a deeper dive here. We think there’s clearly going to be a demand for more, given that this show has amassed a loyal audience and there is plenty of room still to be explored.

As for the ratings themselves, they paint the story of a series that still has an uncertain fate. To date, season 3 is averaging a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic (about average these days for the timeslot) plus around 3.7 million live viewers. There’s nothing about these numbers that is shattering records, and they are down at least 10% in both measurements. With that being said, though, we do remain at least cautiously optimistic that we’ll be seeing more down the road.

The biggest advice we can offer? Be sure to watch live, especially if you have a Nielsen box, and also encourage your friends and family to do the same.

