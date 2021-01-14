Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Even more schedule notes







Is Young Sheldon new tonight on CBS? Within this piece, there are a few things to discuss on that subject — plus, the schedule to come.

We’ve got a lot of news within this article on the show but by and large, we can’t say that a whole lot of it is altogether good. Consider this: There is no new episode tonight and while there is one next week, the schedule gets a little bit bleak moving forward.

Before we get too far down that particular rabbit hole, though, let’s go ahead and share the synopsis for the January 21 installment if you haven’t seen it already:

“Freshman Orientation and the Inventor of the Zipper” – College orientation does not go as Sheldon planned. Also, Mary is invited to a party when she’s mistaken for a university student, and George Sr. helps Pastor Jeff set up a children’s nursery, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Jan. 21 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Now, let’s get a little bit beyond that. There is no new episode airing on January 28. Meanwhile, there also is not one coming on February 4, either. We’re stuck waiting for a long time for the remainder of the season, and some of this could be due to some pandemic-related filming shutdowns. It may also have a thing or two to do with CBS wanting to establish momentum moving forward in February and March, of course leading up to the most-important sweeps period when we get around to May.

Rest assured, though, that there is still a lot of Young Sheldon coming down the road. You may just have to wait a good while in order to see all of it.

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Young Sheldon season 4?

