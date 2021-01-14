Batwoman season 2: Superman & Lois crossover not happening







At one point, there were plans for a Batwoman season 2 crossover with Superman & Lois, a prominent new addition to the Arrowverse. This would have been a chance to introduce Ryan Wilder to the larger world and because of that, there was a ton of excitement around it.

Alas, this crossover is no longer happening — per a report from TVLine. This is not news that we are particularly shocked about, mostly because of the added risks of mixing casts and crews with each other during a deadly pandemic. At the time this was planned, there was probably a greater hope that the world would be a little safer at this point. Unfortunately, it’s clear by now that this is not happening.

In a statement, here is some of what Batwoman executive producer Caroline Dries had to say about nixing crossovers for the time being — and her sadness about not being able to feature Kara Danvers from Supergirl on her show, either:

“We’re not really able to cross over because physically, we can’t cross crews due to the fear of exposure to COVID … So if Supergirl weren’t ending this year, I would say there would be more of a possibility. But I’m afraid that at least this year, we’re not going to be able to tap into that dynamic.”

We imagine that once we’re fully on the other side of the pandemic, there will be a much greater chance that we’ll be able to see more crossovers on a regular basis. Ultimately, though, we’re fine with it being a while until it happens again. The Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover was so big and so dramatic that there really shouldn’t be that big of a hurry in order to make another event happen.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news on Batwoman, including what lies ahead in the premiere

Are you bummed that there is no Batwoman – Superman & Lois crossover coming up?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to stick around for some other news on the series. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







