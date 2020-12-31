Batwoman season 2 premiere spoilers: ‘What Happened to Kate Kane?’







Come January 17, the Batwoman season 2 premiere is poised to arrive on The CW — and rest assured, there’s a lot to prepare for. This episode is entitled “What Happened to Kate Kane?,” and in a lot of ways that speaks for itself. A good chunk of this premiere is going to revolve around a search for Ruby Rose’s character — given that Rose is no longer a part of the show, we don’t have expectations that we will be seeing her anytime soon.

Instead, the first episode back will shift the focus more onto what’s happening with Ryan Wilder. She is the new lead for the show (played by Javicia Leslie), and the season 2 premiere synopsis gives you a larger sense of what’s coming:

GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN – Kate’s friends and family hold on to hope that Kate may still be found, a homeless 25-year-old named Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) stumbles upon Kate’s Batsuit. Focused on no longer being a victim, Ryan takes the suit to use as armor and goes rogue in the streets of Gotham, taking out various members of a new gang called the False Face Society. Meanwhile, both Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and Luke Fox (Camrus Johnson) launch searches for Kate, Mary Hamilton (Nicole Kang) grapples with losing yet another family member, Sophie Moore (Meagan Tandy) struggles with things left unsaid to her first love, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is furious that someone got to Kate before she could exact her revenge. At the same time, “Bruce Wayne” (guest star Warren Christie) returns under the pretense of searching for Kate, but the truth is he wants his suit back and it becomes the clash of imposters as “Batwoman” and “Bruce” square off in the action-packed season premiere. Holly Dale directed the episode written by Caroline Dries (#201). Original airdate 1/17/2021. Every episode of BATWOMAN will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We do love the idea that Ryan just stumbles across the suit, since it poses a question we rarely see answered on superhero shows: What happens in the event that someone unknown gets to step into a hero’s shoes? Ryan surely knew Batwoman was out there, and she understands what comes with wearing the suit.

Clearly, there is a lot that’s going to be coming up within this episode — there’s the challenge of wrapping up stories from season 1 alongside delivering something totally new and refreshing. Isn’t this exciting? We like to think so.

