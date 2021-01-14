Queen Sugar season 5 premiere date revealed; season 6 renewal news







For everyone out there who loves Queen Sugar, we’ve got a double-dose of good news to share today!

Let’s start things off with this: You are going to see the OWN drama back on the air sooner rather than later. How soon are we talking? Just think in terms of Tuesday, February 16 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. There’s a lot of story left to tell here in the present, but we’re also very much pleased to know that there is even more coming in the future! After all, it has also been confirmed now that there will be a season 6 coming down the road.

In a statement (via TVLine), show creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay had the following to say about the series coming back for another season:

“What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of Queen Sugar with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros. … On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast memer and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring or beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

Meanwhile, OWN president Tina Perry also added the following about many changes for season 5, which were done after the events of the past year:

“When Ava came to us with the idea to revamp the storyline for the new season after production was halted due to the pandemic, we knew it was the right decision to give our viewers Ava’s unique perspective on the very real issues impacting their daily lives and the effect the demand for racial equality has had on the Black community and our society as a whole.”

If you love Queen Sugar, there is going to be a lot of great stuff coming up — it’s dramatic, timely, and also an evolution of everything we’ve had a chance to see so far.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Queen Sugar right now

What do you want to see on Queen Sugar season 5, and about the season 6 renewal?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Meanwhile, be sure to get some more news when it comes to the series. (Photo: OWN.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







