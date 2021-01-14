Is Star Trek: Discovery new this week on CBS All Access? Season 4 hopes







Is Star Trek: Discovery new this week on CBS All Access? Within this article, we’ll give you a sense of that … and also look to the future.

For the time being, let’s kick things off by giving some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the series this week. What gives with that? It’s all tied to the fact that last week’s installment was meant to be the finale, and it ended with what was a pretty substantial tease at what is to come: Burnham is now a Captain! That’s a pretty fantastic way to set the stage to what could be a rather-different future on the series.

Of course, the struggle now comes in having to wait around for a while in order to see it. For the time being, there is no clear sense as to when the show will be back — even though production is currently underway in Toronto. We’re sure that there are some new adventures being plotted out on the story to come, just as we’re also sure that we’ll see some sort of trailer a little bit later this year. We think that Star Trek: Discovery will probably try to keep their rollout of new episodes relatively similar to what we had with season 3. We’re angling towards a late 2021/early 2022 premiere at the moment.

While you wait for more new episodes, there are of course other things within the greater Star Trek universe to prepare for, as well. Remember that there is a season 2 of Star Trek: Picard, plus also the upcoming spin-off series set to feature Michelle Yeoh. In general, there are a number of things on the docket to prepare for.

