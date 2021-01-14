





Tonight, The Challenge season 36 episode 6 delivered a lot of big reveals, starting with the departure of Natalie Anderson from the show. If you’re curious, you can read more on that subject over at the link here.

For the sake of this article, let’s take a look at the main battle at the end of the episode: Aneesa versus Tori. This was intense, and for a lot of the house, it felt like retribution. Sure, a lot of people in the house probably would’ve preferred to see Fessy walk out that door, but that wasn’t quite an option when the women were competing this time around.

What this competition presented was a chance to get Tori out, and there were a lot of people legitimately shocked that she wasn’t doing as well as they thought. Tori was someone who had shown some extreme confidence in most parts of the competition, but it seemed as though this could be her Achilles’ heel. Aneesa was determined in this challenge and was faring really well — she at least had a good lead on her at one point before Tori started to fight back.

This was legitimately intense — kudos to the editors for finding a way in order to ensure that this was as exciting as it was. There were a lot of people in the gallery rooting for Aneesa, and she pulled it out! Aneesa was able to defeat her friend, and help out a lot of other contestants when it comes to getting out someone considered to be a big threat. (We will give Tori credit for crediting Aneesa after the fact.)

Also, Aneesa has won ten elimination challenges — and got a gold skull! Of course, she had a big decision to make when it comes to a partner … and she stole back Fessy. Here. We. Go.

