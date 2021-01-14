





Tonight on The Masked Dancer, we said farewell to yet another important celebrity: Miss Moth. She was a taller performer, someone who had a good sense of humor about the show, but was also still shrouded in mystery. We had a feeling that this person had been embroiled in some sort of past scandal, and it could be someone political like Omarosa. Or, it could be model Karlie Kloss.

Ultimately, what does make The Masked Dancer fairly fun is that there is a lot of mystery here — the picks aren’t as obvious as The Masked Singer when you don’t hear their singing voice all of the time.

When Brian Austin Green first guessed that Miss Moth was Elizabeth Smart, we honestly didn’t believe it. This was a guess SO out of left field — and yet, he ended up being right! She made it clear that she decided to enter the competition after her grandmother passed away, and she never let a moment passed her by. Elizabeth claimed that she lived such a serious life and this was a chance to follow her grandmother’s advice and also have some fun.

In bringing on Elizabeth Smart on The Masked Dancer, what we learned is pretty simple: The show is really looking to surprise you with some of their castings. They want to be unpredictable, and want to ensure that you don’t see all of the big moments coming. It does open up the field so dramatically in terms of some of the people who could be brought in to the show the rest of the way.

As for some of the other contestants on this season, it does feel like the field is fairly wide open. It’s not just about who is the best dancer, after all; it’s also about their spirit.

