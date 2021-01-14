Batwoman season 2 spoilers: What will Alice’s story look like?







There are a lot of different things to look at when it comes to Batwoman season 2, premiering on The CW this Sunday. One of the big ones is the arrival of Javicia Leslie as the new Batwoman, since that is certainly going to come with its fair share of side effects. The whereabouts of Kate Kane will certainly be a big part of that, especially since there will be a lot of consequences involving other characters.

Take, for example, what’s happening with Alice. She was the season 1 Big Bad, but so much of her story was centered around Kate. These two had a relationship that was singular and unique, so how does she factor into things with Leslie’s Ryan Wilder? That’s one thing that needs to play out, but it’s one of many.

Speaking in a new interview right now with Entertainment Weekly, here is some of that showrunner Caroline Dries had to say on the subject of the story ahead:

Alice has a really huge part in season 2. Season 1, obviously, she was our big bad. And what made her extra interesting was that she was our hero’s twin sister. But towards the end of season 1, Alice felt incredibly betrayed by Kate, who tricked her and locked her in Arkham. So the last few episodes, a chunk of episodes in season 1 was Alice secretly planning Kate’s demise. In season 2, that opportunity is ripped from her. And now the question is, how will Alice deal with not having this core drive driving her? What is Alice like when she’s untethered to an idea? And you don’t want to let somebody like that have idle hands, more or less. So Alice’s story this season is intimately connected to Safiyah who, we’ll find out, she has a past with. And a lot of it centers around Kate and Alice’s feelings towards Kate. This is an example of where I’m saying Kate has not, in any way except physically, left the show from Alice’s point of view.

Rest assured that there will be a lot of interesting story to come for Rachel Skarsten as this character; in a lot of ways, Ryan’s arrival gives her a clean slate and a chance to play a somewhat-different character. As an actress, there has to be something exciting about that.

