SWAT season 4 episode 8 return date, schedule for Shemar Moore, cast







Want to know the SWAT season 4 episode 8 return date at CBS, or when it looks as though the show is going to be coming back? Within this piece, we’ll tell you everything that we know at the moment on the future of the show.

Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting some of the bad news out of the way: For the time being, there is no new episode scheduled to air on the network next week. Not only that, but we don’t imagine that this is going to change. CBS is being cautious when it comes to airing episodes due mostly to the fact that there is inauguration coverage next week and they don’t want to potentially lose viewers. It’s the right choice for them, even if it stinks to have to wait longer … especially since SWAT just came back on the air.

Here is what we do know at the moment: SWAT season 4 episode 8 is currently scheduled to air on Wednesday, January 27. Alas, there isn’t all that much in the way of info out there about it yet — we don’t have an official synopsis, let alone a title or any other insight to indicate exactly what could be coming up next. All that we can say with confidence right now is that it’s going to hold true to some of the themes we’ve seen for most of the season. Think in terms of timely, powerful stories that continue to provide the same brand of high-octane action that you’ve seen from most of the series.

We imagine that at some point over the next week or so, we’ll get additional details on what’s next. We should note that after the January 27 episode, there is currently a repeat set to air on February 3.

