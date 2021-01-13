Chicago Med season 6 spoilers: Steven Weber set for major recurring role







With Chicago Med season 6 returning to air tonight after a long hiatus, we are happy to share a little more in the way of casting news!

According to a new report from TVLine, we’re going to have a chance to see a character coming up with significant ties to none other than Dr. Ethan Choi. 13 Reasons Why / Ballers actor Steven Weber is going to recur on the medical drama as Dr. Dean Archer. He’s a very talented physician, and someone who arrives in Chicago after spending a good bit of time practicing in rural America. He speaks his mind, and doesn’t necessarily care who he may upset along the way.

So what makes this character so interesting? A lot of it is tied to who he has a history with already in Dr. Ethan Choi. Dr. Archer is a former officer in the Navy, and he actually oversaw Ethan Choi during the time he was in active duty. Therefore, he’s used to holding a leadership position over him, and he is now transitioning over to a spot where Ethan now has a leadership position over him. How is he going to react to getting orders from someone who was previously a subordinate of his? It may not go altogether well.

You will first see Weber in an installment airing in early March, and this is the sort of character we do appreciate coming into the show. One of the things that Chicago Med always needs more of are some long-term story arcs, given that a number of the patient-of-the-week plots can get lost in the shuffle over time. That has less to do with their overall quality and more to do with just how many case storylines there are.

