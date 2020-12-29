Chicago Med season 6 episode 3 spoilers: Dr. Marcel takes on his past







After a substantial delay Chicago Med season 6 episode 3 is going to air on NBC come January 6, and this one should prove worth the wait.

Over the past year and a half, we’ve become rather intrigued about Dr. Crockett Marcel. He’s a character who started off as aloof and at times even crass, but we’ve learned there is a method to his madness. This is someone who has endured personal tragedy, and a part of his attitude may be due to not allowing such heartbreak to re-enter his life again. We get little windows into his past here and there, but he is not always quick to welcome them.

On this upcoming episode (airing in just over a week away!), we’re excited to see someone else welcome some of these memories again. You are going to have, perhaps, the most personal insights into this character we’ve seen in a while.

For more insight all about that, be sure to check out the full Chicago Med season 6 episode 3 synopsis below:

01/06/2021 (08:00PM – 09:00PM) (Wednesday) : Dr. Charles and April team up to take on a mysterious patient in the ED. Dr. Halstead is forced to make a life-or-death decision for one of his trial patients. Dr. Marcel is confronted by his past when a former acquaintance is brought into the ED. TV-14

We’re excited to learn a little bit more about Marcel in this episode, but at the same time also see how the doctors continue to find ways to handle the ongoing pandemic. Unlike some other medical dramas like The Good Doctor and the upcoming The Resident, Chicago Med is not jumping forward to a post-virus world anytime soon. Not every story is going to be about it by any means, but it will be reinforced as a part of this world and we’ll see how that changes over time.

