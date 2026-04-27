Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 3 spoilers: ‘Northern Lights’

Next week on The CW, you are going to have a chance to dive into Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 3, one that could stand out for many reasons.

First and foremost, the title here being “Northern Lights” signals that there could be a geographical event that on paper, will bring a lot of the community together. Does that mean that there will be perpetual peace between everyone? Hardly. So much of this show is based on the idea of personal conflict and in one way or another, this will continue to be important. Obviously, the writers are looking at the arrival of Liam as an opportunity to shake up these characters and the larger world and with that, we see little reason to think that this is about to change at all.

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To get a few more details right now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 3 synopsis below:

The Northern Lights come to the Crossing as Maggie (Morgan Kohan) looks for a local doctor to support her application to the board of physicians and Cal (Chad Michael Murray) discovers information that causes him to question if there’s more to Maggie’s history with Liam (Marcus Rosner) than she’s letting on. The episode is written by Sherry White and directed by Zoe Leigh Hopkins (#403).

Obviously, this is not one of those episodes where Cal will come out of it feeling like everything is clear. In what world would that make sense, given the fact that we are only a few episodes into the season? There are still plenty of opportunities for things to shift and change and really, that is something we very-much welcome at this point. If everything was more stagnant and this point, we would feel like the show was not doing its job.

What do you most want to see moving into Sullivan’s Crossing season 4 episode 3 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for more over the course of the season.

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