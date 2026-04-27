FBI season 8 episode 20 spoilers: A revenge story

As we move into FBI season 8 episode 20 on CBS next Monday, it feels clear there is quite a bit to prepare for.

With that, what is the best possible place to start? Well, first and foremost let’s begin by noting here that there are only a few episodes remaining this season. Sure, we’re aware of the fact that the series has been renewed already for a season 9, but why would we make any major assumptions of what the next chapter would look like now? There are a lot of twists and turns still inevitably coming, and we would not be shocked in the slightest to see a few more people in danger.

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Now, let’s set the stage for FBI season 8 episode 20 in particular. Check out the synopsis below to get a better sense of what is ahead:

“Roleplay” – When a big city donor is murdered inside her apartment, the team tracks down the young killer who leads them into a crypto scam he’s been running with one of his victims, looking to seek revenge on his family, on FBI, Monday, May 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

Our feeling here is that on some level, you are going to see a classic revenge tale that we’ve seen in hundreds of other crime dramas over the years; of course, the scam part of it is pushing into an area that is a little bit more topical. This show tries to often marry the new and established with some of their cases and based on what we know at this point, this story will not be any different in that regard.

What do you most want to see moving into FBI season 8 episode 20 on CBS next week?

Do you think it will, in some way, set the stage for the endgame? Be sure to share below and once you do, keep coming back — there are some more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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