The Conners season 3 episode 8 spoilers: A special time + story details!







For anyone wondering as to whether or not The Conners season 3 episode 8 is coming to ABC next week, we have some good news. After all, the show is not going to find itself delayed! With that being said, though, there is at least one bit of programming that you should expect in advance: A slight shift in terms of its timeslot.

Due in inauguration coverage and the like, episode 8 is going to be airing at 10:00 p.m. Eastern time. This is going to be an episode that on the surface feels largely innocent. After all, Harris is going to bring home a friend, while Becky and Ben enter the half-hour with a single goal. Knowing this show, though, it’s fair to assume that we are going to see things spiral out of control before we get too deep into the story.

For a few more details on what lies ahead, be sure to check out the full The Conners season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

“Young Love, Old Lions and Middle-Aged Hyenas” – Harris brings home her new friend, Josh, leaving the family questioning his intentions. Meanwhile, Becky and Ben’s attempt to build a closet stirs up family drama on an all-new episode of “The Conners,” airing WEDNESDAY, JAN. 20 at a special time (10:00-10:30 p.m. EST), on ABC. Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before the end of this episode, we’re sure that we will start to get a few more answers — and also have a chance to look a little bit more towards some of the remaining episodes this season. The “Young Love” part of the title suggests that we’re going to see a lot of cynicism, perhaps from the older characters. After all, don’t they always claim that they know best?

