Insecure season 5 will be final season, HBO and Issa Rae confirm







After five fantastic, creative seasons at HBO, it looks as though Insecure will be coming to a close. The network and star/executive producer Issa Rae were the first to announce the news on Wednesday, with Rae herself having the following to say to Deadline:

“Prentice [Penny] and I are so grateful that HBO believed in our show from the beginning and kept faith in us to see our vision through the end … We always planned to tell this story through five seasons, but we couldn’t have made it this far without the tremendous support of our audience. I feel blessed beyond measure to bring our characters’ stories to an end, on-screen at least.”

Meanwhile, HBO’s executive vice president of programming Amy Gravitt added the following:

“Issa has turned insecurity into an iconic form of comedy … The show is as incisive as it is heartfelt, and it has resonated strongly with its audience because of the deeply personal work that Issa, Prentice, Melina, the cast and the writers have put into it. This talented team has conceived a brilliant final season for Insecure and we look forward to having many more stories to tell with this singular group of collaborators.”

While it certainly feels as though there were more than five seasons’ worth of story to tell within the world of Insecure, we’re never going to be mad about a show that chooses to lead with creativity. If this feels like the natural end of the story to Issa, who are we to say no? Also, we’ve come to realize for a long time now that it’s better to be left off wanting more. It’s certainly preferable to feeling as though a show has overstayed its welcome and is no longer as smart or funny as it once was.

