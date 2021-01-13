Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 spoilers: Is Martin breaking his son?







As we prepare for Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2, one thing is going to feel clear for Malcolm Bright: He’s being manipulated all over again. The question is whether or not said manipulation by his father is successful.

What do we think Martin is out to do here? Convince Malcolm that the two are not that different — while Bright may not have killed at the end of season 1, he has since covered up the crime and tried to protect Ainsley to the best of his ability. We do think on some level, Martin appreciates that … but he also appreciates the opportunity to play games with his son’s head. This will be a big part of what lies ahead on episode 2, with of course a new mystery and some topical stuff for JT after what happened to him on the job in the premiere.

If you haven’t seen the full Prodigal Son season 2 episode 2 synopsis below, you can get more details as to what lies ahead:

When a priest is found murdered in his place of worship, Bright grapples with its effect on his own trauma. Martin, trying to help with the case, consults his fellow inmate, Friar Pete (guest star Christian Borle), whom he learns is keeping a secret of his own. Meanwhile, Ainsley grows worried that Jessica is keeping something from her regarding her relationship with Gil. And Dani, Gil and Malcolm rally behind JT, urging him to speak to his union rep about the discrimination he’s been facing in the all-new “Speak of The Devil” episode of PRODIGAL SON airing Tuesday, Jan. 19 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (PR-202) (TV-14 D, L, V)

So in this episode, prepare to see JT fighting for his career, Malcolm fighting for his sanity, and also Martin fighting to do what he can to do some of what he does best. The madness of the first season is still very-much there.

