





We know that the biggest romantic moment of The Resident season 4 premiere came courtesy of the Conrad – Nic wedding. With that being said, though, wasn’t the Mina – AJ kiss huge in its own right? It’s something that a lot of people have been waiting a LONG time in order to see, and it doesn’t seem as though this is a flash-in-the-pan moment to be forgotten about later. There are going to be some serious legs to this story, even if there are no guarantees that the two get their own wedding ceremony down the road.

So why make this moment happen now? Speaking to TV Insider, executive producer Amy Holden Jones noted that in the end, it just felt like this was the right time to move forward with the relationship:

We were tired of them dancing around each other. We wanted to see what happens when they become a couple, and we had some trepidation, which is, if you put the two leads together sometimes in these long-term relationships where they’ve been apart, sometimes it doesn’t work, but in this case, it really does work. Their love story delivers on every single cylinder in every script we have and every episode we’ve shot. They turn out to be quite amazing together as an actual couple. They’re going to have some problems, some obstacles, a few within each other and how they handle certain post-COVID things but mainly related to her immigration status and to conflict she comes into with Cain (Morris Chestnut).

Ultimately, we think a show like this is best when it takes chances, and we know that pairing Mina and AJ up at this point is a pretty big chance. That’s what makes it so worthwhile at the moment. We’re excited to see where the story goes for the two of them now, as there are clearly opportunities to see romance, but also challenges given that both characters are so strong and opinionated.

