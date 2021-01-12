The Resident season 4 episode 2 spoilers: More pandemic aftermath







Following tonight’s premiere The Resident season 4 episode 2 is going to arrive on Fox, and it’s going to be bringing all sorts of important stories. Take, for example, the aftermath of the global pandemic. While it may be over in the world of the show, at the same time there are a lot of scars that remain. This is not something that you get over quickly, especially if you lost someone or feared for your life. Expect a lot of stories that do look at the virus after the fact.

Beyond just that, of course, you are also going to see plenty of stories that remind us as to what sort of show The Resident is. Think in terms of stories similar to what we’ve seen the past few seasons.

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Resident season 4 episode 2 synopsis with more news all about what lies ahead:

When Cain’s elective surgery patient returns with complications, Mina and Raptor butt heads over how to handle the situation. Conrad and Devon treat a local Congresswoman who withholds information that could prevent her from receiving proper treatment, causing Devon to open up about his grief. In the wake of losing many colleagues to the virus, Bell worries who would be there for him in a moment of crisis and finds himself mining his own past to find his estranged former stepson, elite plastic surgeon Dr. Jake Wong (guest star Conrad Ricamora). Meanwhile, Logan Kim finds himself on the chopping block when the doctors are questioned about his actions during the pandemic in the all-new “Mina’s Kangaroo Court” episode of THE RESIDENT airing Tuesday, Jan. 19 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (RES-402) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)

Is this the episode where Logan Kim finally faces more consequences? If so, we’ll say that this is something that we’ve been very-much waiting to see for a while.

