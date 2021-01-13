





We knew entering The Resident season 4 premiere that it was going to be painful, and we were going to be losing people. This is just what has happened for so many of us amidst the global pandemic.

So who did we end up losing? While the show’s series regulars were able to make it through, the same could not be said for Devon’s father. The episode was titled “A Wedding, a Funeral” for that very reason — while Conrad and Nic were married, Devon had to say goodbye to his father from a distance. It was a painful way to conclude the premiere, one that featured scares for a number of different characters. Take, for example, Kit Voss.

While we know that the writers for The Resident sped through the events of the pandemic at a pretty rapid pace (mostly because they understandably recognized that viewers may want a break), they also made sure that the subject matter was treated seriously. The installment was dedicated in the end to all of the real-life heroes who have been fighting on the front lines for all of our safety.

On a more lighthearted note, it was nice to see AJ and Mina kiss! Clearly, Conrad and Nic are not the only two characters finding some element of romance in the premiere. This is a move that may push their relationship forward in some form, but we also have to acknowledge that they aren’t exactly a couple. More than likely, there are going to be more roadblocks ahead.

Finally, how wonderful were Conrad and Nic’s vows? Good on The Resident producers for allowing us to spend some time on that and not rushing through the big moment.

