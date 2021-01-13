SWAT season 4 episode 7 sneak peek: Are Street, Molly in trouble?







Are you ready for SWAT season 4 episode 7 to air on CBS tomorrow night? There’s a lot that this episode is going to take on, and that includes some conflict for Street and Molly. It’s not 100% clear if they will be together long-term, and the sneak peek below gives you a sense that they aren’t exactly on the same page.

Here, what we learn is that Molly has made some calls on the subject of Jim’s mother, and a recent hospitalization that suggests that she is in a bad place. Street, however, doesn’t want to hear it. He feels like he’s been burned too many times by her and at this point, it’s hard for him to feel anything other than pain. He’s questioning why Molly isn’t fully on his side, and we don’t think that this ends with all that much in the way of resolution.

From the outside looking in, it’s not altogether difficult to see both sides of the argument. Street has been burned by his mom to the point where his job was threatened, but when it comes to someone’s health, things can at times be thrown to the side. That’s the philosophy of Molly here, but she doesn’t have anywhere near the same history that Jim does. She’s more inclined to look at all of the things that she has endured and take a different perspective.

So are these two going to be able to get through some of these hardships? We’re going to have to wait and see on some of this, but we think their conflict is not going to just be limited to what we see here.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to this episode of SWAT!

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 4 episode 7?

Do you think Street and Molly will stay together? Share some of your thoughts on the subject below! Meanwhile, remember to stick around in the event you want some other news on the series. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







