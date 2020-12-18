SWAT season 4 episode 7 return date revealed; ‘Under Fire’ details







Luckily, CBS isn’t making you wait too long to learn the SWAT season 4 episode 7 return date following this past episode. We’ve got it for you within this article!

We were hoping that the network would be delivering more episodes featuring Shemar Moore and company at some point in January — now, it’s been revealed that you’ll see the team back on January 13. The story this time around is going to be entitled “Under Fire,” and it will bring Hondo in contact with the fire department after a sniper starts wrecking havoc around the city. This is going to be a pretty dangerous mission, mostly because it could be all about precision. One wrong move could end up endangering a lot of lives.

Below, CarterMatt has the full SWAT season 4 episode 7 synopsis with some additional news all about what lies ahead:

“Under Fire” – The SWAT team goes on the hunt for a sniper who is targeting the Los Angeles Fire Department by setting fires around the city to lure in unsuspecting engine companies. Also, the rivalry between Chris, Street and Tan ratchets up when Tan finds out there’s an internal betting pool on which of them will win the SWAT leadership competition. And, Street and Molly’s relationship is strained by his complicated history with his imprisoned mother, on S.W.A.T., Wednesday, Jan. 13 (10:00-11:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Before we get to the end of this episode, we’re sure that we’ll get to a point where we at least see what’s going on with Chris, Street, and Tan. The Street – Molly storyline could end up lasting a little bit longer, but that’s mostly because what’s at the core of it is something so deeply personal.

Related News – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to SWAT right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to SWAT season 4 episode 7?

Are you glad that we’re getting new episodes fairly early on in 2021? Be sure to let us know in the attached comments! Also, remember to come back around to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







