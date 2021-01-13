Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? Prepare now for episode 6







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? If you are coming into this article looking for answers, we’ve got them coupled with some recent info!

As for whether or not this info is something that people out there will love, that is an entirely different story. There is still no new episode on the air tonight, as the network is planning to broadcast instead Captain America: The Winter Soldier over the course of the night. Big Sky returns with episode 6 in a couple of weeks, and in the event you didn’t know, ABC also put out a synopsis for what lies ahead. You can check that out below:

“The Wolves Are Always Out for Blood” – After Jenny and Cassie learn the truth about Cody’s fate, they decide to officially team up to track down Ronald. Elsewhere, Merrilee grapples with the fact that she didn’t truly know her husband, while Helen learns more about her son’s recent activities when “Big Sky” returns TUESDAY, JAN. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

The most important thing about this episode is going to be fallout: There’s no real way around that. After everything that we saw on the winter finale with Legarski’s apparent death, Cassie and Jenny have to figure out what’s next. They know that he wasn’t alone in everything, and they have a lot more work to be done. Meanwhile, those associated with both Rick and Ronald have to reconcile the people they knew with the secrets they kept. This is going to be a lot for various characters to handle.

Who knows? It’s certainly possible that the series could also spin out into some different and rather-unexpected directions. For the time being, that is absolutely something we are preparing for.

