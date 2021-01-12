SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: How is Ray staying afloat?







SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 is set to arrive on CBS tomorrow night after a long hiatus — and there is no easing into the story that the producers are bringing you.

If you caught the final episode of 2020, then you know already what a good chunk of this story is going to be about. Think in terms of Ray Perry struggling to stay alive after his capture — right when it seemed like his Bravo brothers were getting close to finding him, he was taken away again. It feels like the team is back to square one, but are they really? Will some clues come out of the woodwork soon? There is a lot to think about as we inch closer to the episode airing.

For now, though, let’s focus on Ray himself — just as the latest sneak peek below does. How is he keeping his insanity amidst what he is going through? That is something that he explains — it may be about having hope for a rescue, but it may also be about staying grounded due to the people in your life who care about you. There are a few things that Ray views as central tenets to his life, whether it be his family, his faith, or the relationships he has with his fellow men in uniform. He’s holding onto all of those and despite his struggles, he’s surviving. He’s making it one hour after the next and there is still reason for hope.

For all of you out there who watch SEAL Team for the performances, we imagine that there is a spectacular one coming from Neil Brown Jr. — you will see a full, panoramic look at what is going on inside Ray’s head as he does everything he can to survive.

