SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 sneak peek: Sonny, Clay clash







We’re just two days away now from SEAL Team season 4 episode 5 arriving on CBS — and yea, things are going to get even crazier. There are a lot of characters who are going to be involved in the search to find Ray Perry, but not everyone may have the same philosophy on how to deal with the matter at hand.

For a little bit more news on that, why not go ahead and check out the sneak peek below? This is a preview that shows Sonny and Clay helping to lead the charge in gathering information, but there are some clear differences of opinions in terms of how to go about getting said information. Do you use the carrot or the stick? (Now, you get a sense as to where that episode title stems from.) Clay seems to be more interested in a peaceful approach to getting answers — meanwhile, Sonny is a little bit more forceful, and he also accuses Clay of getting a little too soft after being away from the field.

Ultimately, we do think calmer heads will prevail and Clay’s strategy could prove correct — you do need to be patient and work to get the answers you seek. There’s not even a guarantee at the moment that the person being hit up in the preview knows anything about Ray at all. While we hope that we get answers within this episode, we don’t think it’s going to happen right away. There could be a few bumps in the road before eventually getting to the desired destination.

If anyone thinks that this is the cast SEAL Team clash between these guys, you’ve got another thing coming. These two are brothers; they fight, and eventually they’ll get to the other side. Or so we hope…

