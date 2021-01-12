Outlander season 6: More insight as we await further filming news







Is work being done on Outlander season 6? It seems as though there are some wheels turning behind the scenes, albeit in muted fashion.

We know that there are a lot of questions out there about why Starz and the cast/crew aren’t sharing more about what’s going on behind the scenes. Some of that may be by design. Scotland is under a pretty heavy lockdown at the moment and while TV/film productions are exempt from it, we don’t foresee the series wanting to make a big show of the work that they are doing online. Things are probably going to be quiet over the next several weeks, and we’d advise you to just be prepared for that.

Due to some recent Instagram Stories from Cesar Domboy, we do know that there is at least some work being done, even if it’s not full-fledged filming. Meanwhile, Sam Heughan recently told Parade how work on the show will happen within the pandemic:

It doesn’t matter if it is an intimate scene or a regular scene, we are going to be in contact with each other, so I think we will be in our own bubble. It won’t just be the actors, it will be our core team, hair and makeup. You literally can not do the job without having everyone around you. I know we have a strict set of rules and it will take some getting used to but we will be safe. We are being tested, we have face coverings, so we are going to be in a really safe place.

We do imagine that this is going to be the toughest production period yet for the entire cast and crew, as their interaction outside their bubble will probably be more limited than ever. Yet, this is probably similar in some ways to what a lot of us are going through. Hopefully filming will be able to happen without too many challenges or shutdowns, but you have to be prepared for anything in this current era. Many other shows have dealt with shutdowns already over the past few months.

